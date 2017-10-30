4 charged in fatal stabbing of Turkey Point engineer

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four men are facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection to the fatal stabbing of an engineer who worked at the Turkey Point nuclear power plant.

Miami-Dade Police have charged 24-year-old Edwin Rios, 20-year-old Sebastian Zorrilla, 24-year-old Andres Feo and 22-year-old Alejandro Tapia in the death of 33-year-old Alexander Restrepo.

Rios was taken into custody on Thursday. Police later arrested the other three suspects.

Alexander’s family spoke with 7News days after the incident that, investigators said, took place as he was leaving a house party in Southwest Miami-Dade, Oct. 21.

“[He was] very educated, very smart, very professional,” said the victim’s younger brother, Christopher Restrepo.

According to Christopher, the siblings and another reveler were confronted and attacked by a large group of young men as they were leaving the party in the area of Southwest 147th Street and 157th Avenue, just before 3 a.m.

“As we walk out, we were surrounded by a gang of thug-looking guys,” said Christopher. “They started yelling at us obscenities and closing in on us, surrounding us, and they just attacked us at once.”

As he tried to get away, Christopher said, his hand was slashed. He credited his older brother with saving his life.

But Alexander would not survive. According to family members, he was stabbed multiple times in the back.

Police said Rios is the killer, but the other three suspects are also looking at second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder charges.

Feo, Tapia and Zorrilla appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Spencer Eig on Sunday. They were denied bond.

Meanwhile, Alexander’s loved ones are calling for justice. “We want to get them all,” said Christopher. “That’s what we want: get everyone off the streets, so no one else has to go through this.”

Alexander’s family also expressed their gratitude toward police for their tireless work in this case.

The suspects remain behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

