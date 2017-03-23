4 cars set on fire across Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vehicles were set on fire, early Thursday morning, at three Southwest Miami-Dade locations.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, three locations were targeted by the arsonists and at least one location captured a fire on surveillance camera.

The location seen on camera was at Southwest 107th Avenue and 56th Street, where two cars were set on fire at around 2 a.m. Unidentified subjects were seen running from the scene once the fire erupted.

Another fire took place at around 1:30 a.m., near Southwest 102nd Avenue and 56th Street. The third fire was at 3:30 a.m., near 10390 S.W. 56th Terrace.

The owner of a burned truck called this act of arson attempted murder. “I arrived at home,” said Jason Dettbarn. “A 2-year-old and 4-year-old in bed, calmly asleep, and we hear my truck on fire. Luckily, the fire department was down the street because my house would’ve been on fire within minutes, with my kids inside.”

Miami-Dade Police said four vehicles in total were set on fire, and investigators have yet to find the subjects responsible.

If you have any information on these acts of arson, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

