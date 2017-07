Four newborn warthogs peek through the den opening. (Courtesy: Zoo Miami)

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has announced the birth of four baby warthogs.

The four piglets, three boys and a girl, were born on June 20.

Early tests show that the four piglets are healthy and are bonding with the mother.

This is the first warthog birth for Zoo Miami since 1995.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.