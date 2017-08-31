4 arrested on drug-dealing charges in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested four suspects accused of dealing drugs after they raided a home in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.

The group was charged with possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute.

The arrests were made after officers and FBI agents raided the residence, located off Homestead Avenue.

Officials said this case is related to a widespread investigation into drug dealing in the area.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.