4 arrested for kidnapping, shooting victim in face

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested four people, Monday, in connection with a shooting and kidnapping in Miami.

Rachel Torna, Felipa Aviles, Ashley Perez and Jenifer Cortez face charges of premeditated attempted murder, aggravated armed kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said they received an anonymous call, Friday, claiming a man had been shot and was being held against his will at a house along Southwest Seventh Street and Fourth Avenue in Little Havana.

Police later found the victim had been kidnapped because he allegedly owed money to Perez. The victim had been shot in the face.

After officials showed up, the victim was rushed to the hospital. He has since been discharged.

