4 accused of using fraudulent cards at Fontainebleau bar

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four men from Maryland faced a judge, Wednesday, accused of using fraudulent credit cards at the Fontainebleau hotel.

Investigators said Christian Diaz, Sampson Gyebi, Juan Alvarez and Kevin Asare tried to pay for drinks at the hotel’s bar with several different cards, all of which were declined.

The bartender got suspicious and had security call police.

Officers said they found multiple fraudulent cards and a fake ID.

