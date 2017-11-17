3rd student accused of bringing weapon to South Florida high school

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A third student has been accused of bring a weapon to a South Florida high school, just days after two other weapons were found at separate high schools.

After two young men were arrested for bringing loaded guns to two schools in Miami and Pembroke Pines, a third student has been accused of bringing a pocket knife to Coral Gables High School.

Parents and students at all three high schools are concerned with the three incidents.

“Where are these kids getting these guns from? It’s really dangerous, it’s really getting out of order,” said one parent at Miami Northwestern High School.

The first incident took place at Miami Northwestern, where 18-year-old Kemard Jacques was accused of carrying a black Beretta 9 mm handgun, loaded with 15 rounds plus one in the chamber in his backpack.

That incident was followed by an incident at Charles W. Flanagan High School where, police said, 18-year-old former student Major Charneil Byrd was caught with a weapon on campus.

Both teens were arrested.

“I guess they got to do better at trying to keep people away, ’cause he just walked in easily, ’cause it’s easy to get inside the school,” said one student.

Parents at Flanagan High said their biggest concern was that they were not notified in a timely manner about the incident.

