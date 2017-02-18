35 guns, 1 sword traded in at North Miami buyback event

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida police departments are working to get some guns off the streets.

The Miami-Dade County-based law enforcement agencies took part in a gun buyback event in North Miami, Saturday.

Organizers invited residents to turn in their firearms, no questions asked, in exchange for a gift card worth up to $200.

Among the county officials on hand at the event was Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman. “This is a joint effort of law enforcement, getting behind a community that says, ‘We need to get rid of the guns on our streets. We need to have a legitimate way to turn in guns and try and reduce gun violence,'” she said.

The event was considered a success. Thirty-five guns and one sword were traded in.

