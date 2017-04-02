JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a close call for several residents in Jacksonville after a 32-ton crane came crashing down onto two homes, Saturday.

The bizarre incident destroyed Faye Aleria’s living room, but spared her and her pet. “I’m kind of numb. I’m just kind of glad my dog’s OK. That’s the main thing,” she said. “I know everything will be OK, God wills.”

Aleria said a trimmer from a tree service had cut down part of a tree behind her house. The crane operator, from a different company, tried to lift the tree but it was too heavy.

“I guess that part of the tree was too heavy for that crane,” said Aleria. “The tree service guy tried to tell him it was too heavy, and he wouldn’t listen to him.”

The crane, which was attached to a truck, then fell, leaving the vehicle standing almost vertically. It also hit the house behind Aleria’s.

The homeowner at the second home said she’d just had a new roof put on the property.

The silver lining is that no one was hurt in all of this, even Aleria’s little dog, who, she said, just escaped injury when the crane fell. “She was in that window right there, right there in that window where the crane fell,” said Aleria, “and luckily, I guess she saw it coming down and ran, thank God. ‘Cause you can’t replace her. You can replace everything else, but not her.”

The owner of the crane company said he regrets the accident happened, and he will be looking into what went wrong.

