31-year-old charged for grabbing teenager’s butt at Dolphin Mall

SWEETWATER, Fla. (WSVN) – A 31-year-old is being charged with simple battery for touching a teenager on her backside at Dolphin Mall, Tuesday.

According to Sweetwater Police, 31-year-old Kevin Sean McDonald grabbed the 14-year-old’s butt before she screamed and ran off. Security was then notified of the incident and chased after him.

That’s when police were called to the scene. Officials caught up to the suspect at the Bass Pro Shops inside the mall.

Police have been investigating at the mall for over an hour as they interview the suspect and the victim.

Officials confirmed that the subject has a criminal record of targeting young victims. He has previously been arrested on child pornography charges, use of a computer to exploit a minor as well as traveling to meet a minor.

Officials said the subject will be charged with simple battery, but more may be added as the investigation continues.

