SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A popular toy drive had South Floridians all revved up and ready to give, Sunday.

The 30th annual Toys in the Sun Run kicked off at the Festival Flea Market in Pompano Beach, The event encouraged participants to donate toys and join in on a motorcycle parade.

This year, nearly 30,000 motorcycles showed up, with more than 250 police officers escorting the parade.

The parade made its way to Markham Park in Sunrise, where guests were able to enjoy live music, food and drinks.

Thousands of toys were donated. “It helps the kids. You know, everybody comes together. It’s a big brotherhood,” said Brandon Day. “Riding is just a huge brotherhood. We come to support each other and it’s awesome to be able to help the kids out and everything, as well.”

Proceeds for the event go to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and other South Florida charities.

