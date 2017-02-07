$30k worth of equipment stolen from Wynwood business

MIAMI (WSVN) - Around $30,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a business in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, Tuesday.

According to police, the robbery occurred at Sunbelt Rentals, located along North Miami Avenue and Northeast 27th Street.

Sunbelt Rentals manager Pedro Perez said a truck ran over the fence on the property to break in. Then, the thieves stole around $30,000 worth of equipment.

The fence has since been fixed.

However, what worries Perez is that he believes the crooks had the robbery planned down to a science.

“They knew what they were doing. They’re familiar with the yard,” explained Perez. “A lot of times we are always vigilant of people walking in the yard without actually coming to the counter first because they’re pretty much studying the map that is our yard, so these guys knew exactly where to come through.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

