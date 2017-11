FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people came out to run for the seventh annual Turkey Trot, Thursday.

About 3,000 runners hit the pavement for the 5K race in Fort Lauderdale.

The goal of the annual event is to raise money for three nonprofit organizations: the iTrace Foundation, Feeding South Florida and Leadership Broward.

