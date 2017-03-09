300 ecstasy pills, marijuana found in Marathon drug bust

MARATHON, Fla. (WSVN) — Police found 300 ecstasy pills and three ounces of marijuana, Thursday, during a traffic stop in the Keys.

Police took a picture of the illegal drugs, which they found while searching an SUV in Marathon.

Officers said they pulled over the SUV for speeding during the motorist’s drive from Cape Coral to Key West.

The 21-year-old has been charged with trafficking and possession with intent to sell.

