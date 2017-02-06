30 fall ill at science fair after suspected food poisoning

LAKE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say more than two dozen kids attending a science competition in north Florida fell ill and were taken to the hospital after eating a catered lunch.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that 28 children and 2 adults were taken on Saturday to hospitals due to suspected food poisoning.

Authorities say people fell ill at Florida Gateway College in Lake City at a middle school Science Olympiad was being held.

The Florida Department of Health is investigating.

Mark Lander of the health department told reporters that the affected people should recover quickly.

