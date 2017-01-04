3-year-old rescued from car in canal, released from hospital

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A toddler who was inside a car when it plunged into a South Florida canal is finally heading to her West Palm Beach home.

Three-year-old Aubrey Herndon arrived to her grandparents’ house, at around 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Herndon’s was a passenger in the car that went off-road and into a canal. That accident claimed the life of her mother, on Dec. 23. The toddler was transported to the hospital where she recovered for 12 days.

According to officials, she was under water for about four to five minutes after the accident. Several drivers, who were nearby, jumped in to help and pulled Herndon from the water.

The car went off the road along Interstate 95 and Southwest 10th Street, in Deerfield Beach. Firefighters immediately began to perform CPR on the child and her mother.

Herndon’s father was also in the car, but was able to get out.

“It’s an absolute miracle what happened,” said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue’s Brian Baker. “I can’t explain it any other way. It’s an absolute miracle, what happened. I’m excited, I’m emotional and relieved.”

The victim’s family is also thankful for those who put their life on the line. “And I too want to thank all of you that helped in this rescue because it was a miracle,” said Herndon’s grandmother, Vicki Hutchinson.

Officials said it is a miracle that Herndon was able to spend so much time under water and was still able to recover.

Family members said Herndon hasn’t asked about her mom, but they said, when the time comes, they will tell her the truth.

