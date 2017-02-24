3-year-old hospitalized after being bitten by dog

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A dog escaped from its home and attacked a 3-year-old child, Friday night, police said.

According to Florida City Police, the canine, likely a pit bull mix, bit the victim after running out of a residence, just before 8:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center due to a dog bite.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.