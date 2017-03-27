OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car collision along Oakland Park Boulevard shutdown traffic, Monday morning, in both directions.

The crash happened along 600 W. Oakland Park Blvd just before 8 a.m. and reportedly involved a tow truck heading eastbound. The truck attempted to make a U-turn when a small white vehicle allegedly slammed into the back of the truck.

The female driver of the car was trapped and officials needed to extricate her from the vehicle.

A Good Samaritan was able to extinguish a fire that began as a result of the collision.

A motorcycle was a passenger was riding towards the scene and, unaware of the crash, lost control and drove over the median, causing the passenger to be ejected.

The female passenger was taken to the hospital with head trauma. The others involved were

Traffic was shutdown in both directions along Oakland Park Boulevard at Powerline Road, but has since been reopened.

