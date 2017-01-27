3 try, fail to break into Oakland Park business

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people used several tools to try to break into an Oakland Park business, Jan. 2, but failed.

Cameras showed the group using a crow bar, sledgehammer and even a gun to try to break the lock of a store at Northeast Fifth Avenue and 33rd Street.

Police have since detained two of the three people who, they believe, are behind the crime.

Police identified the woman in the video, who remains at large, as 22-year-old Gabriela Alexandra Rigg.

If you know where she is, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

