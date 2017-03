NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three teens were shot in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday night.

Police responded to the scene near Northwest 24th Avenue and 50th Street.

Two men, 14 and 18 years old, and a 15-year-old woman were shot, police said.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.