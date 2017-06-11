MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - An alert deputy came to the aid of three teens off the Florida Keys, Saturday evening.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the trio had overturned their canoe on the bayside of Marathon, near the airport area.

Monroe County Marine Deputy Wilfredo Guerra was riding a personal watercraft when he spotted the teens floating offshore, at around 5:20 p.m.

The deputy rushed over to help and helped bring the teens and their canoe back to dry land safely.

