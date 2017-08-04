3 teens on bikes attempt to snatch woman’s cellphone in parking lot

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. (WSVN) – A woman’s cellphone was snatched out of her hands by a bicyclist as she walked across a gym parking lot.

Liliana Hurtado Ortiz was talking on her phone when she said one of three kids on bicycles managed to grab the phone before dropping it. Then, when she went to pick it up, his accomplice bumped her, causing her to fall over.

Surveillance video outside the Youfit gym, located near 79th Street, captured the scene at 7:45 p.m., on July 18.

Ortiz said she thought she spotted her boyfriend in his car at the time of the incident.

“I went to workout, and when I came out, I saw a car, and I thought it was my boyfriend, so I walked,” Ortiz said. “When I walked, I saw three kids riding bikes. I never expected that. The little one is about 13 years old. He tried to get my phone from my hand.”

Miami police are now looking for the three subjects between the ages of 13 and 16 years old.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.