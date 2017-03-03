3 teens injured in Miami rollover accident

MIAMI (WSVN) - At around 9 a.m., three teens were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital after the vehicle they were in flipped over in Miami.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the rollover occurred along Northwest 15th Avenue and 35th Street.

Officials said the teens hit two parked cars. The owner of the car is talking with police so they can determine his relation to the teens who were driving the car.

All three teens, who are all under the age of 16, were transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

However, none of their injuries are life-threatening.

