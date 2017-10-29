PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car wreck in Pembroke Pines landed three teens in the hospital, Saturday night.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the victims were traveling along Dykes Road near Southwest Fifth Street when the driver lost control, crossed a divided median and slammed into a tree, at around 10 p.m.

Photographs taken at the scene show the mangled car after the accident.

Crews transported the teens to Memorial Regional Hospital. One passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and the two other sustained serious injuries.

Police shut down Dykes Road northbound for hours while they investigated and cleared the scene.

Investigators believe a mix of drugs, alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

