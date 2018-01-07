3 Tampa residents injured after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a shooting in Miami Gardens, just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Three adults sustained injuries that are not life threatening.

According to police, all of the victims reside in the Tampa area and came to Miami Gardens to retrieve property that was reportedly stolen. Upon their arrival at the location, an argument ensued and three victims were shot, officials said.

This shooting remains under investigation.

