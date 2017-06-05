3 taken into custody after perimeter set in Pinecrest

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were taken into custody after police set up a perimeter in Pinecrest in search of some burglars, Monday morning.

Officials began the search after reports of a home was broken into overnight.

They established a perimeter, starting from Southwest 77th Avenue, going down to U.S. 1.

Three men were later taken into custody.

During the search, Miami Palmetto Senior High was placed on lockdown. However, the lockdown has since been lifted.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.