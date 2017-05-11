3 students beat up, rob classmate in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three juveniles who, they said, beat up and robbed a teenager who said he goes to school with them.

A Total Traffic helicopter hovered above as Juan Hernandez frantically sprinted down a dirt road, chasing his attackers as they sped away in a red truck.

“Some students in my school, they brought me here, beat me up, stole my wallet and phone and everything,” Hernandez said. “I tried to defend myself, but all three of them, they grabbed me, they just punched and threw me against the floor.”

The traffic crew stayed above the truck as it sped off with all three people inside, eventually ending up in a Hialeah strip mall a couple miles away, off West 32nd Avenue and 70th Street.

The cameras captured the three attackers, who police described as juveniles, exit the truck and walk across the parking lot with a cellphone in hand. They looked up at the last second before realizing they were being watched.

“You guys are busted!” Total Traffic reporter Steven J. Grey said as they looked up.

Grey captured every intense moment on camera.

“We rolled up right on the scene as they were tussling on the ground, and it’s possible these guys could have continued to beat this guy up, and who knows,” Grey said.

Cellphone store employees in the plaza said three teenagers tried to sell a phone to them, Thursday afternoon. When the employees refused, the teenagers took off and left the truck behind.

As the truck was towed, Thursday night, police continued their search for the three juveniles caught on camera. The truck was not stolen, according to the owner.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

