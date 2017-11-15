3 South Florida cities rank among list of worst cities for singles

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you are single and ready to mingle, a new study said it’ll be harder in some South Florida cities.

According to a WalletHub study, 182 cities in the United States were ranked, with number one being the best city for singles and 182 being the dumps — or the worst city to find a partner.

South Florida appeared on the list three times, with Miami being ranked 49, Fort Lauderdale at 86 and Pembroke Pines being the third-worst at 180.

WalletHub used “Total Score,” “Economics Rank,” “Fun and Recreation Rank” and “Dating Opportunities Rank” to categorize their results. The three South Florida cities also fell into WalletHub’s separate categories, with Miami ranked 169 among the Fewest Online-Dating Opportunities, Pembroke Pines ranked 182 among Lowest Singles Gender Balance and Miami, again, falling to 168 among the Highest Restaurant-Meal Costs.

For more results, click here for WalletHub’s entire study.

