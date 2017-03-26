3 smash into Doral cellphone store, steal merchandise

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Three masked burglars smashed their way into a cellphone store in Doral, early Saturday morning, and took off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Surveillance cameras at Tubi Store and Repairs along Northwest 79th Avenue captured the entire 40-second break-in. The footage shows glass pieces shattering inside the store as one of the subject is seen reaching through the shattered door to unlock it.

Once inside, the burglars are then seen quickly going for their target. One is seen jumping over a counter while the other two use a crowbar to smash the display cases.

The trio, seen wearing hoodies up and gloves, grabbed whatever they saw first and stashed the items in a backpack. One of them is seen in the video shoving the goods up his sweatshirt.

Tubi owner Richard Hernandez listed the merchandise that was taken. “We had parts. We had smartwatches that we also sell. We had phones up here,” he said.

7News cameras captured the aftermath of the break-in on Sunday. The front window the burglars were seen smashing has since been boarded up.

“They cracked this window. That’s why the police says that at some point they had been in here,” said Hernandez as he stood next to the door.

The owner, who opened Tubi five months ago, estimates the store suffered more than $5,000 worth of damage and loss.

Hernandez said this is a vulnerable industry to be in. “Everybody that’s in this business knows that some point they’re going to get robbed,” he said. “Whether it’s a retail store or it’s a wholesale business, it’s a hot item.”

That’s the reason why he had several cameras installed. One of the recording devices captured at least one face before the trio made their getaway.

Hernandez has a message for those thieves after he spent Saturday taking inventory and cleaning up the mess of glass left all over his store. “There’s no such thing as easy money. There’s such thing as hard in this life, and so that’s what I’d like to tell them. Learn something,” he said.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

