3 sick passengers on American Airlines flight taken to hospital

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Three passengers have been taken to the hospital after they got sick on an American Airlines flight.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to Miami International Airport, Monday, after the passengers got sick on American Airlines flight 1625 from San Antonio.

Four people initially complained of feeling sick. However, only three were transported to University of Miami hospital for examination.

Officials are now searching the plane to try to find out what made the passengers sick.

