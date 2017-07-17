3 shot outside Belle Glade Health Department

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputes have responded to a shooting outside the Belle Glade Health Department that left three injured.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, the victims were found shot and taken to a local hospital.

The crime scene, at 38700 block of State Road 80, in Belle Glade, remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

