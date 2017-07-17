3 shot at Belle Glade Health Department

(WSVN) - PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Cops responded to a shooting outside the Belle Glade Health Department, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Three victims were found shot and were taken to a local hospital. The crime scene remains active.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.