3 Pulse victims’ families sue Facebook, Google, and Twitter

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Families of three patrons killed in the Orlando nightclub massacre are suing Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming the gunman who killed their loved ones was radicalized through propaganda found through social media.

The families of Tevin Crosby, Juan Ramon Guerrero Jr. and Javier Jorge-Reyes filed the lawsuit Monday in federal court in Michigan.

The complaint says the companies should be doing more to stop the Islamic State group from using their platforms.

During the June rampage at the Pulse nightclub, gunman Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Forty-nine people were killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Facebook says in a statement the company “takes swift action” to remove terrorist content when it’s reported.

A similar lawsuit against Twitter was dismissed in August.

