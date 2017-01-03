3 people shot outside Coconut Grove apartment complex

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are investigating, after shots rang out in Coconut Grove early Tuesday morning, sending three people to the hospital.

It happened outside of an apartment complex, in the area of Elizabeth Street and Grand Avenue.

One man said he was working nearby when he heard the gunshots. “When we walked out, we were all worried because we heard gunshots,” he said. “There were three people shooting at each other. There was also a pregnant woman.”

According to witnesses, two men and a pregnant women were reportedly shot. All victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

At this point, it is unclear if any arrests have made.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.