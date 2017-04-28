3 people rescued from near drowning in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are on the scene of a near drowning involving three people, fire rescue said, in Miami Beach.

According to a Miami Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson, a call came in as five people in distress in the water in the area of 43rd Street and Miami Beach, Friday.

Officials said two of the five people managed to make it to shore safely. The other two were transported to different area hospitals while the last person is currently on a police boat, the spokesperson confirmed.

Earlier as Fireboat 4 heads out to respond to a near drowning. pic.twitter.com/QvLfWYRSp0 — Miami Beach Fire (@MiamiBeachFire) April 28, 2017

Ages and genders of the victims have not been released as yet. Their conditions are currently unknown.

