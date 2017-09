SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rescued three people and a dog from a burning home in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were on the scene of a house fire near Southwest 60th Street and 130th Avenue.

Two of the three people saved were taken to a hospital.

The dog was given oxygen at the scene.

