3 Miami-Dade Schools honored with keyboard labs

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Three Miami-Dade schools received new music labs to help students find their inner musicians.

Students and teachers at Frances Tucker Elementary school in Coconut Grove were honored with an electronic keyboard lab.

Miami Springs Elementary and Earlington Heights Elementary also received keyboard labs from a New York-based nonprofit organization.

The Music and the Brain grant is dedicated to helping students learn to read and play music. The program has funded art investments in more than 250 public schools.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.