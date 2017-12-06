3 men caught on camera stealing rims, tires off car

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three men were caught on surveillance camera stealing wheels off a vehicle in Miami.

According to the surveillance footage, the three men stole the rims and tires off a Mercedes Benz, Tuesday morning, in just 10 minutes. The wheels were then thrown into two getaway cars before the culprits fled the scene, near Southwest 23rd Street and 35th Avenue.

A neighbor five houses away also woke up to their car without rims and tires.

If you have any information regarding these men, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.