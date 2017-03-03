3 men shot at during SW Miami-Dade road rage altercation

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A road rage incident ended in gunfire and left one man shot in Homestead.

Three men who work for Two Men and a Truck moving company were on the job when another driver ran a stop sign near Southwest 244th Street and 209th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

That’s when the driver opened fire in a fit of road rage and hit one of the workers who was driving the moving truck. “We was on the way to our job, trying to do the right thing and the guy ran the stop sign and he’s flicking us off and all that. And all we did was beep the horn at him,” said one of the victim’s co-workers. “We tried to keep going but he followed us and fired off a shot at us.”

The victim’s co-workers tried to keep him calm as paramedics rushed to the scene. He could be seen on the ground holding a shirt to his face.

His co-worker said the shooter waited for them before taking aim. “At first when he sped by us. And then he parked the truck and as we were coming through the next stop sign he was parked and he aimed and shot at the window and shot my friend while he was driving,” he said.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.