MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Three vacationers are safe after, authorities said, they ran into trouble on the water off the Florida Keys while going kayaking, Wednesday night.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers found the trio in distress off Marathon, near Tom’s Harbor Cut, just after 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said one of the kayakers was in the water after a kayak sank, and the others were in another kayak.

Officers brought all three safely back to land. No one was injured.

