3 Jacksonville inmates escape, remain at large

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) – Three juvenile inmates have escaped from a Jacksonville facility and remain at large.

According to Fox 13, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that three inmates — 16-year-old Luther Davis, 16-year-old Derek Browley and 15-year-old Justin Silva — overpowered staff members at a Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility in order to escape, late Sunday night.

The three inmates stole the staff members’ keys, opened a secure door and fled the facility on foot. Officials believe this was a planned escape.

Deputies urge anyone that sees the three inmates to call 911 or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

