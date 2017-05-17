3 injured after rollover crash in Kendall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded after a rollover crash in Kendall.

7 Skyforce HD hovered over the scene, at Southwest 104th Street and South Kendale Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, two adults and one child suffered minor injuries. At least one person was transported to the hospital.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.