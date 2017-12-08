3 injured after car drives into Davie Pollo Tropical

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently investigating after an SUV drove into a Davie Pollo Tropical, pinning one woman underneath the vehicle, Friday afternoon.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 5780 S University Dr. in Davie, sometime after 3 p.m.

A photo of the crash tweeted out by police shows the red vehicle inside the building.

#DaviePolice working a serious crash at Pollo Tropicale. 5780 S University Dr. PIO on scene. Media area to the north in the open field. Access behind Target. pic.twitter.com/p7GCcNJuhu — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) December 8, 2017

According to police, a man, woman and child were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. The woman was transported in critical condition to after, police said, she was pinned under the SUV for about five to 10 minutes.

“Everyone just kind of freaked out — chaos. Everyone was trying to help,” said a witness.

The conditions of the man and child are unknown, but police said they were not critical.

It remains unknown at this time what caused the crash.

