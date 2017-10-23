3 in custody after SWAT situation at Fort Lauderdale strip mall

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken three people into custody after, officials said, they were involved in an armed robbery in Fort Lauderdale before they crashed their vehicle and ran into a strip mall, Monday afternoon.

A SWAT unit responded to the strip mall, located along the 800 block of Southwest 27th Avenue, in Fort Lauderdale, after police set up a perimeter near Riverside Drive and Davie Boulevard.

Officials said one person was robbed at gunpoint at 2910 SW 14th Ave.

The robbery suspects were inside a sedan that crashed near the strip mall. They then fled the vehicle and took off running.

Officers were able to apprehend two of the subjects. Police said the third subject ran into a barber shop at the strip mall before he was taken into custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.