3 I-95 lanes shut down after multi-vehicle crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that, witnesses said, shut down three northbound lanes on the busy highway, Friday night.

According to a 7News source, the crash took place on the northbound lanes, near Northwest 151st Street. It involved a tractor trailer and three cars.

Authorities temporarily shut down one express lane and two regular northbound lanes. They have since reopened.

There are no reports yet of any injuries.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.