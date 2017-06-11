3 hurt after drive-by at Pembroke Pines apartment complex

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people responsible for a drive-by shooting in Pembroke Pines that sent three 19-year-old men to the hospital, Sunday evening.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the victims left a pool party inside the Arium Resort apartment complex, located near Southwest 118th Avenue and Pembroke Road, when a car pulled up next to them and someone inside opened fire, striking all three.

Resident Cary Tabares said she heard the gunshots. “It was a ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,'” she said. “It was just a lineage of shots.”

“They started shooting at the subjects, who were walking on the sidewalk,” said Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Al Xiques. “One was shot in the neck, another one was shot in the leg, and the other one was shot in the abdomen.”

Investigators said the bullets came from what was described as a mid-sized white sedan that was seen exiting the complex with four or five men inside.

“Yeah, it’s scary, ’cause I was there,” said partygoer Adrian Peterson.

Detectives said a witness followed them to a nearby Burger King but lost them.

Meanwhile, pandemonium broke out at the party. “They’re jumping over the fences. They’re jumping over here in panic,” said area resident Michael Kliger.

“It was terrifying,” said one partygoer. “I didn’t want anything to happen to anybody here.”

Paramedics rushed the victims to Memorial Regional Hospital. Officials said one of them sustained critical injuries.

“It’s really scary. It really is,” said Tabares.

Police shut down the roadway in front of the complex as they searched for clues. They are looking for a white mid-sized four-door sedan.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

