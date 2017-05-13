3 hurt after boat crashes into bridge near Normandy Shores

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed three people to the hospital after, officials said, a fishing boat crashed into a bridge near Normandy Shores, in Miami-Dade County, Saturday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Fish and Wildlife crews responded to the scene of the accident near the 1100 block of South Shore Drive, near Miami Beach. Miami Beach Fire Rescue is assisting

Officials said the vessel struck the bridge north of the 79th Street Causeway.

Paramedics airlifted one victim and took the others by ground to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

