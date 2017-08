SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - According to police, three adult males were shot in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

Officials said the men were shot at 2:23 a.m., while sitting outside 10282 SW 183 St.

All three men were transported to Jackson South Hospital.

