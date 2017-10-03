3 hospitalized after shooting in Liberty City

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men and a woman were rushed to the hospital after, police said, they were shot in Liberty City, Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting took place along the 2000 block of Northwest 65th Street, just before 8:30 p.m. Police say the victims were on the corner when shots rang out.

According to police, the victims were two adult males and one adult woman.

One victim was shot in the leg and another was shot in the shoulder.

Paramedics took all three victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.