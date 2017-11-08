3 hospitalized after hazmat situation at medication distribution depot in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews took three people to the hospital after a hazmat scare led to the evacuation of a medication distribution facility in Weston, Wednesday night.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call for a fall injury at Anda Pharmaceuticals, located at 2915 Weston Road, at around 8 p.m.

Officials said the patient was compaining of shortness of breath and chest pain. Crews then noticed a haze inside the 152,000-square-foot structure, as well as additional employees with similar symptoms.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office hazmat crew and Sunrise Fire Rescue then responded to the scene.

“As the materials team made entry, and after a battery of different tests, they were unable to determine the cause of the haze an deemed the structure safe,” said BSFR Battalion Chief Michael Kane.

Crews did not find any harmful readings, either inside or outside the facility, and gave the all clear.

First responders evaluated 12 people and transported three of them to the Cleveland Clinic for further evaluation.

Officials believe the haze may have come from the air conditioning units.

